Southeast suspends Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University has suspended a fraternity due to alcohol violations.
According to the Greek Life Student Organization Conduct page on the university’s website, the Pi Kappa Alpha chapter violated five sections of the code of student conduct related to alcohol during the 2018 fall semester.
The fraternity is not allowed to participate in activities with other fraternities and sororities or have new members join until Feb. 1.
The suspension is followed by a probation period from June 1 to December 22, 2019.
