Shooting investigation underway after 1 injured in Charleston, MO

CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - A male was taken to an area hospital after receiving a single gunshot wound in Charleston, Missouri on Tuesday, November 20.
According to Mississippi County Acting Sheriff Brandon Caid, it happened early Tuesday evening on the parking lot of the Casey’s General Store in the 1200 block of South Main Street.
Caid said the investigation is ongoing by the Charleston Department of Public Safety.
No other information is available at this time.
