Salvation Army prepares to feed more than 600 people a Thanksgiving meal

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - It’s the season of giving and The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau is prepared to give back to the community at its annual Thanksgiving meal.
Salvation Army workers said people who look forward to this meal every year have already called and asked what’s on the menu.
Today, they cleaned 40 turkeys all donated by local stores and community members.
The meal will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. tomorrow and there’s a to-go option. It’s open to anyone, you just need to walk in the doors and enjoy.
"When everybody shows up and things just flow really well and you see the look on folks' face when they’re happy, they’re fed, they’re full ya know after that Thanksgiving meal. It’s just an amazing feeling. And you’re doing really great work. You know you’re helping people in need. And you’re also giving an opportunity to folks just to connect like you’re supposed to on Thanksgiving,” said Lieutenant Matthew Degonia.
The Salvation Army expects about 600 to 700 people to attend tomorrow.
And isn’t just about the food, they will give away more than 1,000 coats as well.
