One happy K9! Social media post on apparent drug investigation goes viral

MARION, IL (KFVS) - The Marion, Illinois Police Department is catching the attention of their Facebook followers with a tongue-and-cheek post about an apparent drug investigation.
The Facebook post on Wednesday, Nov. 21 shows K9 Zara sitting alert, almost like she is smiling, behind four clear plastic bags.
Marion Police say Zara got an ‘early start on her pre-holiday gift giving’ by giving midnight shift officers a one pound bag of cannabis, 2.5 pounds of crystal meth (ice), a ‘felony’ handgun, and more than $9,000 dollars in cash.
Marion Police say they can not release any further details on what tipped off Zara, only that an investigation is underway.
In less than an hour, the Facebook post had more than 350 reactions, and dozens of shares and comments.
In the comments many stated that Zara deserves a steak.
It’s not clear if she will get one.
Others stayed true with the tone of the Facebook post and asked if the ‘cash’ was going to stay local.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.