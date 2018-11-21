One happy K9! Social media post on apparent drug investigation goes viral

One happy K9! Social media post on apparent drug investigation goes viral
This is a Facebook picture showing K9 Zara with the Marion Police Department proudly posing by plastic bags of drugs she 'gave to officers'. (Source: City of Marion, IL Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | November 21, 2018 at 12:22 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 12:22 PM

MARION, IL (KFVS) - The Marion, Illinois Police Department is catching the attention of their Facebook followers with a tongue-and-cheek post about an apparent drug investigation.

The Facebook post on Wednesday, Nov. 21 shows K9 Zara sitting alert, almost like she is smiling, behind four clear plastic bags.

Marion Police say Zara got an ‘early start on her pre-holiday gift giving’ by giving midnight shift officers a one pound bag of cannabis, 2.5 pounds of crystal meth (ice), a ‘felony’ handgun, and more than $9,000 dollars in cash.

K9 Zara got an early start on her pre-holiday gift giving!!! She was soo excited to give this 1 lb. bag of cannabis, 2.5...

Posted by City of Marion IL Police Dept on Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Marion Police say they can not release any further details on what tipped off Zara, only that an investigation is underway.

In less than an hour, the Facebook post had more than 350 reactions, and dozens of shares and comments.

In the comments many stated that Zara deserves a steak.

It’s not clear if she will get one.

Others stayed true with the tone of the Facebook post and asked if the ‘cash’ was going to stay local.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.