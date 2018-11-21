Newman Catholic Center prepares for 50th Thanksgiving meal

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Newman Catholic Center in Carbondale, Illinois is preparing for its 50th annual Thanksgiving meal.
They are preparing food for around 1000 people.
On Nov. 20 they received their shipment of turkeys from the Knights of Columbus in Clinton County, Illinois who brought in 80 turkeys to feed the community.
They are serving up more than just turkey, they’ll have all the Thanksgiving classics like dressing, mash potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans.
They will be having their feast Thursday at the Newman center starting at 12 p.m. and lasting until 2 p.m.
They will also be delivering meals on wheels Thursday and Friday as well.
JP Dunn the Coordinator of the Thanksgiving meal talked about what its like putting on such a big event.
“It gives you a very warm feeling to do it, to see that you are satisfying so many people,” he said. “There are many faces that we recognize, year to year to come in, for a meal, many of those folks are less fortunate. This is one good healthy meal that they have.”
