New Madrid Co. man, farm indicted for illegally applying Dicamba to crops

Officials said on multiple occasions in 2016, dicamba-based pesticides were applied at Lowrey Farms post-planting to cotton and to non-mature soybean crops. Multiple farmers with crops growing in the area of soybean and cotton fields or plots cultivated by Lowrey Farms reported damage to their crops in May and June of 2016 consistent with drift from the use of dicamba-based pesticides applied on Lowrey Farms.