More than 400 current, retiring employees to be honored at SIU Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Hundreds of employees at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale will be honored along with those who have retired from the school.
Three-hundred seventeen current employees will be honored on Nov. 30 at 8:30 a.m. in the Student Center Ballroom D. Find the list of their names here.
Employees with anywhere from ten to 35 years of service will be recognized. According to university employees there are 26 employees with 25 years of service and 15 with 30 years. Five employees have given 35 years of service to the university.
There will also be a ceremony for 111 retiring employees in the same room starting at the same time. Employees who retired between Aug. 1, 2017 and July 31, 2018 will be recognized.
Employees with the university said these employees have a combined 2,473 years of service with the university with individuals giving anywhere from 20 to 41 years of service. Find their names here.
