KY man arrested on theft, burglary charges

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a Smithland, Kentucky man in connection with recent thefts and burglaries in recent weeks.
In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies and agents with the KY Department of Fish and Wildlife searched the home of Robert E. Mallory on Heater Store Rd. and reportedly found several items taken during recent thefts and burglaries.
Mallory, 29, was arrested at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 20 and charged with the following: one count of unlawful taking under $10,000 (D felony), receiving stolen property under $10,000 (D felony) and burglary third degree (D felony).
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is on going and more arrests are possible.
