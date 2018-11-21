Heartland officers brush up on self-defense skills

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department and other agencies attended a two hour self-defense seminar November 20 lead by Brian Imholz.
Imholz is a black belt in Gracie Jiu-Jitsu and a medalist in a number of competitions.
He volunteers his time to train officers as a way of giving back and to teach them skills he says will help keep them safe.
"The fight is hard, there's no such thing as easy fight, he said. “I don't care who you are, or how trained you are, there's no such thing as an easy fight. The more you train however, gives you a better chance to survive, and I say survive, I don't say win, I say survive so you can go home to your family. So the more you train the better off you are because the more prepared you are."
The police union awarded Imholz with a plaque to thank him for the hundreds of hours of training his given to police free of charge.
