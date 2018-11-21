Frosty, Rudolph and Santa! Don’t miss the classics on CBS

The Dick Van Dyke Show - Now in Living Color! airs at 8 p.m. CT. The two newly colorized back-to-back episodes of this memorable series were selected by series creator Carl Reiner as two of Dick Van Dyke’s best episodes. In “Where Did I Come From,” first presented on Jan. 3, 1961, six-year-old Richie asks his parents the inevitable “where did I come from?” question, and they recall the days before his birth. In “Never Bathe on Saturday,” first presented on March 31, 1965, the Petries' romantic second honeymoon becomes a disaster when Laura’s toe gets caught in a bath spout.