Filling up the tank is cheaper for Thanksgiving travelers

MARION, IL (KFVS) - It’s one of the busiest travel days of the year but while the amount traffic may be high, gas prices are significantly lower than they have been.
Near I-57 in Marion, Illinois on Wednesday, Nov. 21 there was a decent amount of people making their way home for some turkey.
Luckily for them, gas is a whole 25 cents cheaper-per-gallon than a month ago according to AAA.
Holiday travelers at the pump where unsurprisingly pretty happy about it.
Here is what the drivers had to say:
"I love it you know? You know the cheaper the gas the more we're gonna drive.”
"You cut $5-10 off a refill, you know it's worth it."
"Not have to put it in a tank I can feed my family with it."
“Since i got three kids in there I’m probably going to end up spending it on slushes, hamburgers, and maybe some candy.” Most of those people said they were making long journeys up from down south. Really, the only complaints they had when it came to gas is when they got to Illinois, was, that you normally find the highest gas prices in the Heartland.
