Deadline set in Ameren MO fuel and purchased power adjustment charge cases

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) has set an intervention deadline in the two Ameren Missouri electric fuel and purchased power adjustment charge (FAC) cases.
According to the PSC, Ameren Missouri has filed two requests with their office to adjust the FAC on the bills of its electric customers. The following are the two cases:
- First filing (Case No. ER-2019-0152): to adjust the FAC to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs, net off-system sales revenues and associated transportation experienced during the four month period of June 2018 through September 2018.
- Second filing (Case No. ER-2019-0153): true-up filing
For a typical residential customer, the results from the two filings would reportedly decrease the FAC by approximately $2.18 a month, from $1.99 a month, to a refund of $.19 a month.
If the cases are approved, the change would go into effect Friday, Jan. 25, 2019.
Applications to intervene or participate in the two cases must be filed no later than Friday, Nov. 30 with the with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information Service (EFIS).
Individuals wishing to comment on the cases should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel at the Governor Office Building, 200 Madison St, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102-2230, at 866-922-2959, or email.
Individuals can also contact the Public Service Commission Staff at P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102, at 800-392-4211, or by email.
