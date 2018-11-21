Chilly, Foggy, and Frosty Morning

We had to wait a bit longer yesterday for clouds to clear out, but this will not be an issue this morning. Clear skies will turn into sunny skies by sunrise. Very cold temperatures this morning in the 20s and calm winds can cause frost to accumulate on car windshields. Fog is also likely, and due to these conditions, there is the potential for freezing fog during the morning hours. If driving through freezing fog, walkways and roads can be slick-take caution if in an area with fog. Today will be sunny with warmer temperatures in the 50s. If you are traveling for Thanksgiving, there should be no weather hazards during the day.