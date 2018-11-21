Chilly, Foggy, and Frosty Morning

We had to wait a bit longer yesterday for clouds to clear out, but this will not be an issue this morning. Clear skies will turn into sunny skies by sunrise. Very cold temperatures this morning in the 20s and calm winds can cause frost to accumulate on car windshields. Fog is also likely, and due to these conditions, there is the potential for freezing fog during the morning hours. If driving through freezing fog, walkways and roads can be slick-take caution if in an area with fog. Today will be sunny with warmer temperatures in the 50s. If you are traveling for Thanksgiving, there should be no weather hazards during the day.
The warming trend will continue in to Thanksgiving Day with high temperatures even warmer in the mid to upper 50s with sunny skies. Rain will move in during the afternoon and evening hours on Black Friday. Half of the weekend on Saturday is looking clear, but another system brings rain in on Sunday afternoon.
Safe Travels!
-Lisa
