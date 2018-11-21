Carbondale FD shares tips on Thanksgiving fire safety

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Some of folks may have already started cooking for Thanksgiving and the Carbondale Fire Department has some tips on how to have a fire-free Turkey Day.
Fire Chief Mike Hertz in Carbondale says every year Thanksgiving is a busy day for fire department.
He said they do get calls due to fried turkey mishaps but also, people forgetting what they're cooking causes a lot of accidents.
His number one safety tip is to pay attention to the food, but if something does happen, be prepared to put out the fire quickly.
"If they are cooking some sort of a greasy product that if it does catch on fire, they either have a lid to cover it up or they have a cookie sheet or some kind of other non combustible material to cover up the flames, he said. “And also one of the things people forget is if you have a fire on top of the stove, turn the stove off before they step away from it too.”
Another big tip for being safe after the food is gone is that if you do burn something and set off the smoke detector, be absolutely sure to replace the batteries if you take them out.
