What you need to know Nov. 20

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Nov. 20.
The radar is clear of rain, snow and almost all fog this morning. Lisa Michaels says today will be sunny, but chilly.
Highs will only get into the lower 40s. for the warmest places. A light wind out of the northwest will make it feel even colder.
A warming trend starts tomorrow. High temps will be in the 50s. They will get that high several days in a row.
These will be great travel days around Thanksgiving. Really cold temperatures return after the holiday weekend.
We have rain chances on the afternoon and evening of Black Friday. Then, we have rain chances again in the forecast for Sunday.
We’re still several days away from the event, but it looks like the rain might affect Cape Girardeau’s Parade of Lights.
- A patch could help people suffering from migraines.
- The Butler County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a possible carjacking left one-person dead.
- Missourians who want to get their medical marijuana card would need to need to choose between using the drug or keeping their gun.
- The Major Case Squad has been activated following a death investigation in Bernie, Missouri.
Check out what store departments have the best Black Friday deals.
A car jumped a curb and plowed into the front of a pizza restaurant in Lake City, Florida.
