What is this in MO woods?

(KFVS) - Missouri State Parks posted a picture of something shiny and white growing on a tree.
They say it’s a tooth fungi.
While fall is usually the time when plants go dormant, the Parks Department says there are still some surprises in Missouri, like “Wolf’s-Milk Slime," “Witches' Butter" and “Bearded Tooth.”
In case you haven’t caught on, they’re talking about mushrooms.
The Parks Department says morals are not the only edible mushrooms you can find, there are also Chicken of the Woods or Turkey Tails you can add to your dinner.
Just to clarify, don’t eat a tooth fungi unless it’s been properly identified by a professional because some types are deadly when ingested.
You can click here for a guide from the Missouri Department of Conservation on edible mushrooms.
Remember to always be cautious when eating edible mushrooms.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.