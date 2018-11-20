USGS: Airplane to map geology of southeast MO, southern IL

RESTON, VA (KFVS) - A low flying airplane will be seen in parts southeast Missouri and southern Illinois beginning in late November 2018 through March 2019.
The plane will be mapping to make 3D surface maps of mining districts and seismic implications within the New Madrid Seismic Zone.
The plane will be flying low to the ground, about 260-450 feet, near the Farmington, Salem, and Rolla, Missouri regions during the daytime.
Scientists plan to use the new data to help discover known and potentially undiscovered critical mineral resources. Also, it’s meant to map the soil and rock chemistry at the surface and to study rocks that are deeply buried, beneath limestone and sandstone layers.
The pilots are specially trained and the planes are contracted through TerraQuest Ltd.
