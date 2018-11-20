Toys for Tots receives new distribution hub in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Marine Corps League and Shawnee Detachment #812 has a new home for Toys for Tots distribution.
According to the City of Carbondale, the City has leased its old Public Works facility to the Toys for Tots organization.
The City of Carbondale says the site, located at 602 1/2 E. College St., will be used as a hub for toy distribution for the next 10 years.
Toys for Tots reportedly distributed toys to 1,460 children in Carbondale in December 2017 and a total of 10,425 toys were given to 3,700 children throughout five counties in southern Illinois.
For more information about Toys for Tots collection or volunteering in the Heartland click here or contact Carbondale Coordinators Skip and Patty Cosgrove at (618) 201-2808.
