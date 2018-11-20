Toys for Tots receives new distribution hub in Carbondale

The City of Carbondale has leased its old Public Works facility to the Toys for Tots organization. The facility will be used as a hub for toy distribution for the next 10 years. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | November 20, 2018 at 10:24 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 10:24 AM

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Marine Corps League and Shawnee Detachment #812 has a new home for Toys for Tots distribution.

According to the City of Carbondale, the City has leased its old Public Works facility to the Toys for Tots organization.

The City of Carbondale says the site, located at 602 1/2 E. College St., will be used as a hub for toy distribution for the next 10 years.

“The partnership between Toys for Tots and the City of Carbondale is the best thing that has happened to Toys for Tots since we began nearly 20 years ago. City representatives have been extremely helpful and accommodating. We now have a place where we can effectively provide toys for less fortunate children and grow to accommodate the ever increasing demand to bring a little Christmas to every child.”
Skip Cosgrove, Carbondale Toys for Tots Coordinator

Toys for Tots reportedly distributed toys to 1,460 children in Carbondale in December 2017 and a total of 10,425 toys were given to 3,700 children throughout five counties in southern Illinois.

For more information about Toys for Tots collection or volunteering in the Heartland click here or contact Carbondale Coordinators Skip and Patty Cosgrove at (618) 201-2808.

