Three Rivers College and Patrons of the Arts brings Christmas musical to Heartland schools

By James Long | November 20, 2018 at 2:51 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 2:51 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Three Rivers College and Patrons of the Arts presented the production of “The Christmas Skates” to a number of southeast Missouri schools.

“The Imaginary Theatre Company does an incredible job bringing stories to life in a way that children enjoy,” said Robert Abney, Director of the Tinnin Fine Arts Center. “‘The Christmas Skates’ was no exception. The true spirit of the holiday season really shone through in this production."

The Imaginary Theatre Company is the professional touring ensemble for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.

Here are the sponsors of “The Christmas Skates” by location:

  • Poplar  Bluff R-1, performed at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center, morning show  sponsored by the Daily American Republic, afternoon show sponsored by  First Midwest Bank
  • Kennett  South Elementary School, sponsored by Walmart
  • Sikeston  schools, performed at the Field House, sponsored by Harry and Anita Sharp,  Dean and Mary Wooden, Randy and Charlotte York, and Walmart
  • Puxico  Elementary, sponsored by Tyson Foods, Inc.
  • Clearwater  Elementary, sponsored by Edward Seitz; First Midwest Bank of Piedmont;  Heartland Furniture & Appliances, LLC­–Cindy Boyers; Keith and Judith  Mahal; Peoples Community Bank; Piedmont Rotary Club; Hackworth Ferguson  & Thompson, LLC; James and Julia Gronski; and Robbi’s Zephyr Café, LLC
  • Malden  Elementary, sponsored by Malden Arts Council and BPS Networks 
  • Doniphan  Intermediate, sponsored by Castle Products and Services­–Bill Wright;  Griffin Rentals–Sam and Regina Griffin; JW Woodworks–Jim and Debbie Willis;  Peoples Community Bank; Diane Silman; The Counseling Office–Sara Craig;  Three Rivers Citizens Advisory Board; Vision Improvement Clinic, LLC–Dr.  Jim Hunt; Genesis Chiropractic–Dr. Joshua McElhaney; and John and Teresa  Klepzig

The college and Patrons of the Arts will bring two more performances from The Imaginary Theatre Company to select schools this winter: “The Tortoise and the Hare” in January 2019 and “Greek Myths: Heroes & Monsters” in February 2019.

