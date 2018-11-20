4 taken to hospital after two vehicle crash in Graves Co., KY

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Four people were taken to area hospitals after a two vehicle crash in northern Graves County, Kentucky.
It happened around 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 19 at the intersection of US 45 and KY 408.
According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle driven by Sue Ann Mathis approached the intersection northbound when a vehicle driven by Myra Reyes turned left in front of the Mathis vehicle and both collided.
Two in the Mathis vehicle and two in the Reyes vehicle were taken to area hospitals.
The Viola Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS and Mayfield Fire Department assisted deputies.
