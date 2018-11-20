Sunny but Cool Today

Good Tuesday Morning Heartland!
Clouds are starting to clear out this morning before sunrise meaning that temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Today we can expect sunny skies, but it will be another chilly day with temperatures in the 40s.
A warming trend starts tomorrow right before Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be reaching the mid to upper 50s the next few days with sunny skies. Travel conditions are looking to be great if you are traveling for the holiday. A system moves in on Black Friday that looks to bring rain during the afternoon and evening. The weekend looks to start off dry but another system will bring rain back on Sunday. Winter temperatures will return next week!
-Lisa
