Some Mt. Vernon railroad crossings to close for work

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - Union Pacific notified the City of Mount Vernon of improvements to some railroad crossings starting December 1-22.
The following crossings will be improved:
- Shawnee Street - both crossings
- Liberty Road - both crossings
- Rackaway Street
- Castleton Avenue
- Casey Avenue
- Broadway Street
- Main Street
Union Pacific will post signage for the closures and detours two days before the work will begin.
Each crossing will be closed for about six hours depending on the amount of work that needs to be done.
