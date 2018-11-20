SEMO’s Terry, Hall, Matukewicz honored at OVC football awards

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University took home three of the four major 2018 Ohio Valley Conference football awards.
Senior running back Marquis Terry was named Offensive Player of the Year, while junior linebacker Zach Hall was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Coach Tom Matukewicz earned the Roy Kidd OVC Coach of the Year honor.
You can click here for more information on tickets for the FCS playoff game.
Terry is the second SEMO player to earn the honor, joining Henry Harris in 2010. He played a big part in leading the Redhawks to an 8-3 overall record and only the second FCS Playoff berth in program history, joining the 2010 team led by Harris.
Hall, a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, helped a key defense that ranks first nationally in turnover margin, turnovers gained and passes intercepted entering the playoffs. He is the fourth SEMO player to be named OVC Defensive Player of the Year and first since Blake Peiffer in 2012.
Matukewicz, a finalist of the Eddie Robinson Award, guided SEMO to its first winning season since 2010 and only the second playoff berth in school history this season.
After back-to-back 3-8 seasons, the Redhawks finished this year 8-3 overall and 6-2 in OVC play and enter the playoffs ranked No. 20 nationally. This is its first ranking since the 2014 season, and first time ranked in the Coaches Poll since 2014.
2018 All-OVC Team and Award Winners
- OVC Offensive Player of the Year: Marquis Terry (RB), Southeast Missouri
- OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Zach Hall (LB), Southeast Missouri
- OVC Freshman of the Year: Bailey Fisher (QB), Tennessee Tech
- Roy Kidd OVC Coach of the Year: Tom Matukewicz, Southeast Missouri
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
- QB - Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State QB - Daniel Santacaterina, Southeast Missouri
- RB - Marquis Terry, Southeast Missouri
- RB - Kentel Williams, Austin Peay
- WR - Josh Pearson, Jacksonville State
- WR - Alexander Hollins, Eastern Illinois
- TE - Trae Barry, Jacksonville State
- C - Tyler Scozzaro, Jacksonville State
- OG - BJ Autry, Jacksonville State
- OG - Darius Anderson, Jacksonville State
- OT - Drew Forbes, Southeast Missouri
- OT - Chidi Okeke, Tennessee State
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
- DL - Jaison Williams, Austin Peay
- DL - Kenney Wooten, Murray State
- DL - Randy Robinson, Jacksonville State
- DL - Aaron Patrick, Eastern Kentucky
- LB - Zach Hall, Southeast Missouri
- LB - Quincy Williams, Murray State
- LB - Gunnar Scholato, Austin Peay
- DB - Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State
- DB - Bydarrius Knighten, Southeast Missouri
- DB - Dajour Nesbeth, Tennessee State
- DB - Leodis Moore III, Eastern Kentucky
FIRST-TEAM SPECIALISTS K - Gabriel Vicente, Murray State
- P - Steve Dawson, Murray State
- RS - Malik Honeycutt, Murray State
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
- QB - Drew Anderson, Murray State
- RB - Isaiah Johnson, Eastern Illinois
- RB - LJ Scott, Eastern Kentucky
- WR - Kristian Wilkerson, Southeast Missouri
- WR - Chris Rowland, Tennessee State
- TE - James Sheehan, Eastern Illinois
- C - Lucas Orchard, Southeast Missouri
- C - Byron Glass, Austin Peay
- OG - Ethan Self, Austin Peay
- OG - Raekwon Allen, Tennessee State
- OT - Hunter Sosebee, Jacksonville State
- OT - Cameron Kowalewski, Eastern Kentucky
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
- DL - Connor Christian, Jacksonville State DL - Julian Crutchfield, UT Martin
- DL - Levi Watson, Eastern Illinois
- DL - Clarence Thornton, Southeast Missouri
- LB - James Gilleylen, UT Martin
- LB - Jalen Choice, Jacksonville State
- LB - Justin Swift, Southeast Missouri
- DB - Traco Williams, Jacksonville State
- DB - Cornelius Floyd, Eastern Kentucky
- DB - Malik Davis, Austin Peay
- DB - Juantarius Bryant, Austin Peay
SECOND-TEAM SPECIALISTS K - Nick Bruno, Eastern Illinois
- P - Nick Bruno, Eastern Illinois
- RS - Chris Rowland, Tennessee State
- RS - DeVon Johnson, Tennessee State
ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM
- QB - Johnathan Brantley, Eastern Illinois
- QB - Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State
- CB - Yul Gowdy, Jacksonville State
- QB - Drew Anderson, Murray State
- WR/RS - Malik Honeycutt, Murray State
- QB - Daniel Santacaterina, Southeast Missouri
- RB - Te’kendrick Roberson, Tennessee State
- DE - Mekhi Brown, Tennessee State
- K - Antonio Zita, Tennessee State
- QB - Bailey Fisher, Tennessee Tech
- WR/RS - Terry Williams, UT Martin
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.