PSC approves sewer system transfer in McCracken Co., KY

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) approved the transfer of two small sewer systems in McCracken County to the Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer System on Tuesday, November 20.
This involves the transfer of the systems serving the Joann Estates and Wilmington Chiles subdivisions. Joann Estates Utilities owns the two systems, with a combined 150 or so customers.
Extending city-county sewers to the Joann Estates and Wilmington Chiles subdivisions will cost about $350,000, according to the joint sewer agency.
They are seeking grant funding to offset a portion of the cost.
