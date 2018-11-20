Paducah garbage, recycling and compost schedule for Thanksgiving holiday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Residents in Paducah, Kentucky will have changes in their garbage, recycling and compost schedule due to the upcoming holiday.
According to the Engineering-Public Works Department, the changes are for Thanksgiving, on Nov. 22 and the day after Thanksgiving, on Nov. 23.
- No residential garbage collection on Thanksgiving or the day after
- Thanksgiving’s routes will be done on Wednesday, Nov. 21 along with the normal Wednesday routes
- Friday’s routes will be done on Monday, Nov. 26
The recycling drop-off facility located at Freedom Waste (400 State Street) will be closed Thanksgiving Day. Officials said the normal schedule for the facility is Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.
The City of Paducah Compost Facility located at 1560 North 8th Street will be closed Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving. It will reopen Saturday, November 24.
The regular operating schedule for the Compost Facility is Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
If you have a question, contact the Engineering-Public Works Department at 270-444-8511.
