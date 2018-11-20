Metropolis Fire Dept. warns of new holiday scam

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) - With another holiday season approaching, it’s important to be on alert for scam artists trying to capitalize on people in the spirit of giving. One was reported today via Facebook on the Metropolis Professional Fire Fighters L-3367 page.
According to the post, someone was posing as a member of the local Firefighters Association asking for donations that would go directly to the organization.
Director of Public Safety in Metropolis, Harry Masse says residents need to be wary of these types of scams. In fact, he said a similar one happened a couple months ago in the city.
“Supposedly some police federation seeking money for the Metropolis Police Department to buy bullet proof vests,” he said. "We never solicit money for those types of items.”
He said this goes for pretty much any agency as far as Metropolis goes.
Masse points out some red flags for scams. Like if you’re asked for your social security number or to pay with something other than U.S. currency, it’s probably a scam. Also, he says never to give any personal information unless you’re positive who’s calling.
But above all, he said the best way to not get duped by scammers is to double check who’s calling you.
“If it’s a local business or a local agency, call that number. Not the number they gave you necessarily, but call the main number and ask them, ‘are you soliciting now and is this one of the phone numbers that you’re using? he said. "They’ll be able to tell you right away whether it’s yes or no.”
