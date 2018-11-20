Madison Co., MO Anschutz Mine added to EPA Superfund Emphasis List

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - Madison County Missouri has been added to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator’s Emphasis List of Superfund Sites targeted for immediate, intense action.
According to the EPA, "Congress established the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) in 1980. CERCLA is informally called Superfund. It allows EPA to clean up contaminated sites. It also forces the parties responsible for the contamination to either perform cleanups or reimburse the government for EPA-led cleanup work."
The Madison County Mines Site includes all of Madison County and the portion of the historical “Mine LaMotte Tract."
Crews will or begin or continue to remove lead-contaminated soil and the replace with clean backfill and topsoil.
The West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton, Missouri was removed from the list. Universal Oil Products, East Rutherford, New Jersey and Allied Paper, Kalamazoo, Michigan were added to the list.
“Removing West Lake Landfill and adding three sites to the Administrator’s Emphasis List demonstrates our commitment to cleaning up the nation’s most contaminated sites as quickly, safely, and thoroughly as possible,” said Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “With this update, EPA achieves an important objective and commits to focusing on three additional sites that can benefit from immediate attention and action.”
The EPA will continue site and removal actions in Madison County to clean up the site and support site reuse.
