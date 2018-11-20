KY 94 blocked in Graves Co. due to crash

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A crash in Graves County on KY 94 is blocking the roadway.
Workers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the road is blocked at the 2 mile marker.
Graves County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a deputy responded to the report east of Water Valley, Ky. Upon arrival the investigation revealed that the refrigerated box of a Mrs. Grissom’s delivery truck had come loose from the frame of the truck and the driver was unable to control the truck.
The box and truck blocked the roadway. Workers estimate it will take two hours to remove the vehicle from the road.
The driver was not injured.
The State Highway Department and Water Valley Fire Department will divert traffic at Kingston Rd and KY 129 at Pilot Oak.
The Sheriff’s office was assisted by; Water Valley Fire Department, Kentucky Department of Transportation, Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and Burl’s Towing and Recovery of Mayfield and Murray, KY
