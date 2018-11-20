Kelly H.S. students give thanks to local veterans

BENTON, MO (KFVS) - With Thanksgiving a few days away, students at Kelly High School in Benton, Missouri gave thanks to a special group of people who served our country.
“It makes me feel a little honored just to be in their presence after all they’ve done for me," said Christian Worley, student at Kelly High School. "The least I can do is be here and honor them.”
Students walked down a line of veterans to shake their hands and thank them for their service.
“Oh we’re so grateful to live in this nation," said Tome Bridges, Korean War Veteran. “We’re so grateful to the people that support us.”
Bridges attended the ceremony alongside other local veterans.
“It means a lot to me today just the fellowship with them,” said Bridges.
And it didn’t just mean a lot to him.
"During the ceremony, I kind of got a little emotional, because a lot of my family was in the forces,” said 8th grader, Halli Carnell.
After the ceremony, students and veterans ate a thanksgiving meal together. And Carnell helped serve the food.
"I’m serving them because they served me. And it means a lot,” said Carnell.
“Once we’re in the lunchroom, it’s more so conversing with them and actually hearing more about their individual stories," said Worley. "We just get to talk to them and interact with them a little bit more and hear what they have to say. And a lot of them have some really cool stuff to say if you listen.”
Fifty-years-ago, Tom Austin served in Vietnam. He said that he appreciates the student’s efforts.
"It’s a time to be thankful, and we need to be very thankful of all of our vets, all of the wars,” said Austin.
People said the number of veterans who attend the event grows every year. Some even had grandchildren there today.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.