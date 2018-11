We. Are. Speechless. The Dollar General at 45 North and Hunt Rd. worked the Cram the Cruiser event hard. We couldn’t even get it all in one load and we had to use extra space to count! They collected a total of 701 items! We can’t thank the people of Mayfield and Graves County enough for all of the wonderful help you are providing for our local non-profit organizations! Look for an update coming soon on the total number of items collected so far. #neighborshelpingneighbors