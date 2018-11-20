ISP asks drivers to be aware during Thanksgiving traffic

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Thanksgiving traffic is almost upon us.
Illinois State Police are preparing for a influx of drivers in the Heartland.
Captain Michael Alvey is reminding motorists to drive safely. Officials said they will use a combination of enforcement and education to reduce serious crashes and criminal activities.
Troopers will be on the interstate and heavily traveled routes. They will be out enforcing the Fatal Four violations of speeding, DUI, distracted driving and seat belts.
Officials said drivers can also do their part by keeping their eyes on the road, watching their speed, buckling their seatbelts and not driving while under the influence.
