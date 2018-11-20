1 injured in construction lift crash in Paducah, KY

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Police responded to a crash involving a Skyjack lift in Paducah, Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 5:38 a.m.
According to police, The operator of the lift, William Mangrum, 53, of Paducah, Ky., told police he was trying to get the lift into a parking lot when the lift stalled, blocking the northbound lanes of Lone Oak Road.
Jennifer Lykins, 43, of Paducah, Ky., said she saw the lift in the roadway and attempted to swerve, but the top of her vehicle hit the lift.
Mangrum was thrown from the lift and was taken to Baptist Health for treatment for his injuries. Lykins was not reported injured.
Paducah police noted it was dark at the time of the crash and they could not see any lights or reflective markers on the lift.
