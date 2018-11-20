IL state fire marshal investigating 4 suspicious fires

MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Illinois state fire marshal is currently investigating four structure fires within a half mile radius of each other in Massac County.
Officials from the Massac County Fire Department said the four structures in the Hillerman community went aflame over the past month and a half or so.
Three out of four of the buildings were abandoned and nobody was hurt in any of them.
Donald Meyer said in the 40 years he’s lived there, he hasn’t seen something so scary.
“Sure I’m worried,” Meyer said. "I don’t have honey to live in a motel or some place if somebody torched this place.”
He thinks someone in the community started the fires.
Others that Heartland News spoke with said they think it may be an out of towner. However, all residents think it’s somebody - and not something - started them.
“It would be real unusual for it to be electrical or gas or something,” Meyer said.
One resident who didn’t want to be interviewed caught the moment the only structure not listed as abandoned burnt down around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, November 18, though not much can be determined from it.
The county fire department and the state fire marshal don’t have any suspects at this time. So in the meantime, people of Hillerman are keeping a close eye on their homes.
“I’d hate to leave for any length of time,” Meyer said. “I’m concerned.”
