Former Mississippi Co. sheriff pleads guilty to fraud, ID theft; agrees to resign

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A former Mississippi County sheriff pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft.
Cory Hutcheson, 35, of East Prairie, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and to illegally possessing and transferring the means of identification of others, in this case mobile telephone numbers, without lawful authority, and in connection with the commission of the state felony crime of forgery.
His sentencing was set for February 28, 2019.
In his plea, Hutcheson admitted from April 2014 through March 2017, he came up with a plan to get hundreds of individuals' location data. He submitted thousands of Securus LBS requests and got the location data of individual phone subscribers without valid legal authorization, and often, without the consent or knowledge of the targeted person.
Hutcheson got the location data of mobile telephone users, including law enforcement officers, personal associates and friends, as well as a judge, without legal process or authorization. He admitted to routinely uploading false and fraudulent documents to the Securus LBS platform.
Authorities say the location information request was submitted using wire communications transmitted in interstate.
Hutcheson faces a maximum penalty of 20 years and a fine of $250,000 on the wire fraud charge and not more than five years and a fine of $250,000 on the transfer of identification information charge.
As part of the plea, Hutcheson agreed to resign as sheriff not later than Nov. 24, 2018.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol and was prosecuted in cooperation with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gwen Carroll and Lindsey McClure-Hartman are handling the case for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.