Du Quoin administrator wins IL Superintendent of the Year

DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) - Dr. Gary Kelly the superintendent of the Du Quoin Unit School District #300 was named the 2019 Illinois Superintendent of the Year by the Illinois Association of School Administrators (IASA).
Dr. Kelly has been working in the education field for 33 years.
He has held a position as a teacher, coach, and principal. He has been superintendent in Du Quoin for the past 22 years.
Those that nominated Dr. Kelly noted several major accomplishments in his time as superintendent, such as managing the districts budget through tough financial times; passing two building referendums and two sales tax referendums; and, the development and continued revision of the districts strategic plan.
“It’s about our students we have great kids, and I think that is something that I’ve seen in every position I’ve ever been,” he said. “You know, you look for the good in students. You look at the things that you can do to help them. You don’t always dwell on the negatives you try to dwell on the positives you know we all have challenges.”
Dr. Kelly attributes his lifelong education career with his mother instilling in him the value of education, and his success as a superintendent due to the faculty and staff, his family, and the students in the community.
Kelly will be retiring at the end of this school year, but hopes to still be involved with the school and the community.
Those nominated for the award were judged on their leadership, communication, professionalism, and community involvement.
