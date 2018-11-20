2 dead in single-vehicle crash in Paducah, KY

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Paducah, Kentucky on Nov. 20.
According to police, at 4:01 a.m. Jose Gomez, 23, of Memphis, Tennessee, was traveling on South 5th Street and failed to stop where the street ends and continued into wooded area, hitting a tree, down an embankment and catching fire.
Gomez and his passenger Joshua Gunter 25, of Metairie, Louisiana were pronounced dead at the scene.
Reconstructionist crews and the McCracken County Coroner are investigating.
