Chrysler donates $3K to Denning Elementary after fundraiser

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - A West Frankfort, Illinois car dealership has partnered with Denning Elementary raising $3,000 in the Chrysler 4 Cars Classrooms fundraiser.
The school partnered with Greg Weeks West Frankfort, Inc. The money was contributed toward the school on behalf of those who test drove the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid minivans.
“The Greg Weeks West Frankfort, Inc. enjoyed raising funds for a great cause with families and the local community,” said Phil Scroggin, Midwest Business Center Regional Director. "We always look forward to giving back to the community and the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms initiative is a great way to do it. On behalf of the Chrysler brand and the dealership, I would like to personally thank everyone who took the time to participate in this test drive to help us raise money for such a deserving group of students.”
