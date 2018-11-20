Chrysler donates $3K to Denning Elementary after fundraiser

“The Greg Weeks West Frankfort, Inc. enjoyed raising funds for a great cause with families and the local community,” said Phil Scroggin, Midwest Business Center Regional Director. "We always look forward to giving back to the community and the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms initiative is a great way to do it. On behalf of the Chrysler brand and the dealership, I would like to personally thank everyone who took the time to participate in this test drive to help us raise money for such a deserving group of students.”