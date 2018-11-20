Childcare center reluctantly raises prices due to minimum wage

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -Pocahontas day cares are preparing to raise their rates in order to keep their doors open.
This month Arkansas voters said yes to Amendment 5, increasing Arkansas’ minimum wage from $8.50 an hour to $11 gradually over the next three years.
Because of that, Jungle Gym Childcare Center is raising its rates by as much as $15.
Owner Amy Johnson said parents have been understanding, but she always puts herself in their shoes before changes like these.
“Some of my parents are single parents, like myself. I wouldn’t be able to afford childcare fees and the tuition fees that are going up," Johnson said. "It’s just gonna be hard.”
She says the increase will be used to pay her staff without laying off anyone.
She wishes she could pay them more than the minimum, but she has to buy supplies, toys for the kids, insurance, and food that keep in line with state standards.
