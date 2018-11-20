CDC: Outbreak of E.coli infections linked to romaine lettuce

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Centers for Disease Control is advising consumers not eat romaine lettuce and retailers and restaurants not serve or sell any until more is learned about a new E.coli outbreak.
The CDC’s warning covers any and all romaine lettuce types from any region.
Consumers who have the lettuce in their home should throw it out immediately, even if some was eaten and no one has gotten sick. This includes all types of romaine lettuce, such as whole heads, hearts and bags and boxes of precut lettuce and salad mixes, such as Caesar salad.
The CDC consumers should wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where romaine lettuce has been stored and follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator.
If you believe you have an E.coli infection, talk to your healthcare provider, write down what you ate the week before you got sick and report your illness to the health department.
This incident is similar to the E.coli outbreak from earlier this summer, when five people died and 200 were sickened by romaine lettuce grown at a farm in Yuma, Arizona.
