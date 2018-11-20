Carbondale, IL man pleads guilty to falsely making threat to blow up military recruiting center

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL (KFVS) - A Carbondale, Illinois man accused of making a false threat to blow up a military recruiting center has pleaded guilty on Tuesday, November 20.
George Rita II, 42, had sent a threatening anonymous message in June 2018 to an FBI tip line in West Virginia saying he was going to blow up the U.S. Army recruiting office in Carbondale.
According to a news release from United States Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft with the Department of Justice, sentencing is scheduled for December 27, 2018.
Rita, is being held without bond and faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a potential fine of $250,000.
The investigation was by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Carbondale, Illinois Police Department and the United States Marshals Service.
