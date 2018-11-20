Cape Girardeau woman recognized in Silver Dollar City community hero contest

BRANSON, MO (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau university professor will receive a prize package to Silver Dollar City as part of the “Dream Big, Do Good” contest recognizing those who make a difference in their communities.
According to a news release from Silver Dollar City, Jennifer Gast runs a Christmas toy drive and dinner program encouraging her Secret Santas to help out.
There were a total of 10 winners in the contest. Winners were nominated by people in their communities.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.