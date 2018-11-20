Butler Co., MO Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Butler County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a possible carjacking left one-person dead.
According to Sheriff Mark Dobbs, on Monday, Nov. 19 around 5:35 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call of an altercation with gunshots fired in front of the Ozark Border Electric Company in the northbound lane of Highway 67.
After arriving at the scene, deputies found a man who appeared to be shot in the front seat of a vehicle and had no signs of life. The alleged shooter was present when deputies arrived at the scene.
According to witnesses, two men were in a physical altercation that escalated and one of the men shot another inside of a car.
A preliminary investigation shows a possible carjacking where the car owner fired a weapon in self-defense.
The shooting is under investigation and the Butler County prosecutor will be contacted.
No one is in custody at this time.
