BBB: Be on the lookout for the 12 Scams of Christmas

(KFVS) - The Better Business Bureau is warning holiday shoppers about Christmas scams this holiday season.
Here are the “12 Scams of Christmas” and the ways to avoid them:
- Look alike websites: Watch out for links via email alerts announcing deals, gifts and sales. While some might look legitimate, they could be tricking you into entering private information.
- Social media gift exchange: It looks like at first a harmless way to give presents, but it is an illegal pyramid scheme.
- Temporary holiday jobs: You should apply for a job in person to avoid getting your person information stolen.
- Grandparent scams: Some scammers claim a relative has been in an accident, arrested or in need of urgent care. If you are asked to wire money or send gift cards, you should always check with family member first.
- Free gift cards: Scammers try to take advantage of you by using phishing emails and popup ads.
- E-Cards: Be on the lookout for an attachment that ends in “.exe.” which could download a virus.
- Fake shipping notifications: These false notification emails use a legitimate business name and logo to trick you into opening an email to gain access to personal information and passwords.
- Phony charities: Verify your charity of choice at Give.org; and be on the watch for sound-alike names.
- Letters from Santa: Check bbb.org to verify the legitimacy of any company that offers letters from Santa.
- Travel scams: If you are looking for a bargain, some offers end up costing you more instead of helping you save.
- Puppy scams: Cute pictures of puppies pull at the heartstrings, so do an image search of the pet in question - if multiple websites pop up, it’s probably a scam.
- Unusual forms of payment: Some include prepaid debit or gift cards, wire transfers or third party payments. These often can’t be traced.
