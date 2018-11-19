When will the sunshine return?

The clouds will slowly start to clear as we get deeper in the the evening and overnight hours. This will set us up for a chilly night with lows in the 20s and 30s. We will finally get the sunshine back on Tuesday, but it will still be very cold for this time of year. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the 40s once again. Our warm up starts on Wednesday and continues through Thanksgiving! Thanksgiving looks to be the pick day of the week with highs near 60. Rain moves in by Friday afternoon and sticks around Friday night.