What you need to know Nov. 19
By Jasmine Adams | November 19, 2018 at 4:16 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 4:16 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Nov. 19.

Lisa Michaels says a light rain will be moving through the eastern side of the Heartland in the morning hours. Other areas in the Heartland will experience foggy and misty conditions.

Today we will hang onto the clouds with our high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. There is the chance of seeing sun if the clouds break up during the afternoon, otherwise we won’t see a clearing until tonight which will put our temperatures near and below freezing.

Travel conditions for Thanksgiving are looking great. The next couple of days will be dry and warm with temperatures heading into the 50s.

A system is looking to bring in rain Friday afternoon, so it could impact your Black Friday shopping. Rain looks to be moving in to portions of the weekend, but the timing is uncertain.

