Town hall scheduled in Herrin, IL to discuss VA health care

Herrin, IL (KFVS) - The American Legion has scheduled a town hall meeting on Monday,Nov. 19 to discuss the Veterans Affairs health care system.
The event will be held at American Legion Post 645 at 213 E. Madison St. in Herrin, Illinois form 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
“System Worth Saving” was launched by the American Legion in 2006 and aims to identify the gaps in care and services, direct best practices and learn more about the the overall performance of Veteran Affairs.
American Legion and VA officials will be there to answer questions.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.