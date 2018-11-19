Thanksgiving pet safety tips from Humane Society of Missouri

MISSOURI (KFVS) - With food all over the house on Thanksgiving your pets may want a bite, but think twice before tossing them the turkey.
Officials with the Humane society of Missouri said to avoid feeding your pets anything they don’t normally eat. If your pet regularly eats chicken, it’s possible that turkey could make them sick because they don’t normally eat that food.
Here are some guidelines to follow when deciding what to feed your furry family member:
- Avoid poultry and ham bones. Chicken and turkey bones are hollow and shatter easily, which can cause little shards to get caught in your pet’s throat or stomach. Ham bones usually have a lot of salt, which could give your pet an upset stomach.
- No fat drippings from your turkey pan. These are too much for your pet to handle and they should not be poured over their usual pet food as an added treat.
- Stay away from pumpkin. It is a natural stool softener for dogs and cats and can cause diarrhea.
Officials said to let your guests know your rules as well so your family and friends don’t sneak them a piece of pie.
If your pet likes to sniff around your trashcan make sure your food is out of the garbage as well.
For more information about Thanksgiving pet safety tips or how to purchase seasonal toys or treats for your pet, visit www.hsmo.org.
