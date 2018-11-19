Tech stock take US indexes lower; oil prices sink again

Clashes between China and the U.S. at a Pacific Rim summit over the weekend left investors feeling pessimistic about the prospects for a deal that would end the trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. The U.S. has imposed a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods. That tariff is set to rise to 25 percent in January. Another $50 billion of Chinese goods already is subject to 25 percent duties. Beijing has responded with penalty duties on $110 billion of American goods.