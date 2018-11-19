Storms and warm water impacts oyster harvest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- Businesses in Murrells Inlet celebrated the annual Oyster Roast Saturday and Sunday, but despite being in the peak of oyster harvest season, shellfish are becoming harder to find along this once flourishing coastline.
“I grew up here in the 60’s and you could rake in a bushel of clams or oysters within the distance of you and I right now, they were everywhere,” said Rick Baumann, founder of Murrells Inlet Seafood.
Baumann has 50 years of experience in seafood, both harvesting and the selling of it. He says the heavy rains and hurricanes impact the local harvest along with development along the marsh.
“It impacts the estuaries immensely and all the estuaries in South Carolina, there is more demand for local oyster,” said Baumann.
It’s not just recent storms impacting the harvesting of oysters here in the Inlet, it’s the relatively warm water temperatures right now. Forcing the harvest to be later in the year which means business owners must import oysters from out of state instead of local.
“To be frank I have not bought any local oysters yet and won’t until I’m absolutely forced too,” said Baumann.
That doesn’t stop those from enjoying a community oyster roast. Oyster roaster, Bubba Love, imported his from North Carolina, which has also battled the high demand.
“You steam them, don’t boil it,” said Bubba.
CCU students Brandon and Kaitlyn came out to the Inlet for their first oyster roast and hope local oyster harvests don’t become a lost tradition.
Baumann remains optimistic about the local harvest.
“We will have the very best local select clusters when the water temperature gets right, and I anticipate that be not too much longer,” said Baumann.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently studied the harvest decline in coastal areas like Maine and North Carolina, which both saw a rise in water temperature.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.