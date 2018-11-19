St. Louis Cardinals release ‘Big Announcement’ for 2019 season

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Cardinals baseball fans are in for a treat.
The team has been teasing an announcement for the 2019 season for a while.
Nov. 19 is the day, fans will learn at 11 a.m. what the team has in store for the season.
The announcement is hosted by Dan McLaughlin. Cardinals' officials say fans will hear from President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, President William DeWitt III, Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith, Harrison Bader, and former Cardinals outfielder, Kerry Robinson.
